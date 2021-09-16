‘Problematic’ Regency Hotel could be turned into apartment complex

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- The business dubbed "the worst motel in Eau Claire" by the city could soon be turned into apartments.

On Monday, the Eau Claire Plan Commission will vote on a proposal to convert the building from 60-plus hotel rooms to 53 apartments.

The city of Eau Claire filed a lawsuit against the owner of the Regency Inn on South Hastings Way in December 2020, saying it is "one of the most problematic properties in our area." The city points to the many police calls for drug trafficking, drug use, domestic violence, human trafficking and assault. The city asked for the motel to be closed and put up for sale.

The motel was put up for sale in May.

Now, a potential new owner said he wants to create a desirable place to live.

The plans call for the outside of the building to remain largely unchanged, although more exterior doors and balconies would be added.

Inside, the rooms would be remodeled to include a kitchen and in-unit laundry and would be turned into either studio, one-bedroom, or two-bedroom apartments.

Amenities would include a pool, hot tub, sauna and exercise room to name a few.

As for a timeline, the new owner hopes to have the conversion completed within eight months, but did note complications could arise due to the pandemic.

The Eau Claire Plan Commission will give its advisory vote on Monday. The City Council will have the final say at the Sept. 27 meeting.