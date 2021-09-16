Passenger in deadly Girl Scout crash is sentenced to 3 years behind bars

CHIPPEWA COUNTY (WQOW) -- It was an emotional day in Chippewa County Court as John Stender Jr. learned his fate.

Stender was Colten Treu's passenger in 2018 when their truck went off the road, killing three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers and severely injuring another Girl Scout. Stender said he and Treu were huffing at the time.

Those killed included Jayna Kelley, Autumn Helgeson, Haylee Hickle and Sara Jo Schneider. Madalyn Zwiefelhofer was severely injured.

Colten Treu was sentenced to 54 years in prison for the crash.

Investigators said Stender helped Treu hide his damaged truck in a garage after the incident.

Back in April, Stender reached a plea deal.

During sentencing on Thursday, more than one dozen people spoke.

After more than two hours of testimony, Judge James Isaacson sentenced Stender to three years behind bars followed by three years of extended supervision.

Helgeson's dad said Stender should be punished for his actions, saying Stender was "plotting his next move" as Helgeson's mother watched Autumn die.

Helgeson's aunt, Julie Krenz, told Stender, "to say you have no soul is a gross understatement."

Autumn's grandmother, Alice Helgeson, said Stender is just as guilty as a Treu and said Stender should have to clean up Highway P as community service. That is the highway the girls were cleaning up when they were killed.

Helgeson's other grandmother, Sue Parker, called Stender "a coward" and "disgusting."

Jayna Kelly's mom Robin said she was the leader of the troop that day. She said Jayna was the first child hit and she felt in her heart immediately she was gone. Robin said instead of coming back to help, Stender helped Treu hide the truck. She said Stender has been living his life like nothing ever happened, and that his "life didn't stop like Jayna's life did."

"I was holding Jayna's hand as they removed the life support." said her dad Brian Kelly when remembering the day.

I can feel the pain from the Helgesons, Kellys and Schneiders," said Ryan Zwiefelhofer, whose daughter survived the incident. "This community deserves justice."

"If you do the 'but, for test,' but for John Stender, would be here today?" questioned Delvin Zwiefelhofer, Madalyn's grandfather.

"It's been 1,028 days and I have been angry ever since," Zwiefelhofer said.

Stender addressed the judge and almost immediately became emotional.

"The children were too young to have this happen," Stender said. No family should have to go through this."

"I hope you will see me as a person who changed his life," Stender continued. "To the family, I am very sorry."