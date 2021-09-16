Owen sex offender from 1991 now charged with sexually assaulting three young girls

CLARK COUNTY, Wis. (WQOW) -- A man convicted of sexually assaulting a child 30 years ago is accused of doing it again.

Joseph Pierce Sr., from Owen, was charged this week in Clark County with repeatedly sexually assaulting three little girls over the past several years, starting in 2017. One of the girls said he told her that if she told anyone, her mom would go to jail and the girl would get a timeout.

Pierce was convicted of child sexual assault in 1991 in Waupaca County. One of the children said he served 21 years in prison for that.

Pierce is due in court Oct. 26.