Mancino’s gives fond farewell to Clairemont location

Eau Claire (WQOW)- Mancino’s has been owned & operated in Eau Claire by John & Samantha Biwer for almost 25 years, with their first location opening in early 1997 and they are getting ready to leave their Clairemont location.

Over the years, they've employed more than 700 college and high school students as well as community members.

Now, they want to give back to the community once again by celebrating 25 years in Eau Claire, and their gratitude toward their loyal customers and employees.

The Farewell to Clairemont location event will be held Wednesday Sept 22 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will close for regular business at 3 p.m. reopening at 4 p.m. for the celebration.

The event will take entry donations of $5 per person, all proceeds will be going to the Sojourner House and Beacon House. All leftover food will also be donated.

There will be food, beverages, raffle prizes and music by Will House, the lead singer of Pour Boys.