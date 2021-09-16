Leinenkugel’s hosts Oktoberfest kick off event

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Chippewa Valley residents had a chance to win free beer for a year and enjoy live music Thursday night at Leinenkugel's Oktoberfest Kick Off event.

"For the past 154 years, we've been celebrating our German heritage, but for the past 18 years we've partnered with our Chippewa Falls partners to celebrate Leinenkugel's Oktoberfest here on the grounds," said Tiffany Thompson, Leinenkugel's marketing and events coordinator.

Guests enjoyed a stein holding competiton and dog races.

"We really like tradition around here, so we will have our Oktoberfest beer, and we also came out with our collaboration beer," Thompson said.

To find a full list of Oktoberfest festivities in Chippewa Falls, click or tap here.