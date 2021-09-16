Latinx Heritage Month being celebrated at UWEC

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Latinx Heritage Month runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15, and on Thursday UW-Eau Claire held a private event to celebrate the opening of the Latinx Cultural Center on campus.

The Latinx Student Association and UW-Eau Claire Office of Multicultural Affairs held a casual luncheon inside the Latinx Cultural Center located in Hibbard Hall for students and faculty who identify as Latinx or Hispanic to network.

According to an Office of Multicultural Affairs official, the Latinx student population is the fastest growing student population on campus for students of color.

"It's really nice, and it's really useful, because not only do we get to have these kinds of events up here, but also we have a bunch of students that come in here every single day to work on homework. It's a very useful space for all students and faculty as well," said Breida Torres.

You can find a list of Latinx Heritage Month events at UW-Eau Claire that are open to the public here.