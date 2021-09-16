Gusty winds bring overnight storms Thursday; major temp swings through next week

Big changes to the forecast begin Thursday as a warm front brings gusty winds, a spike in dew points followed by a cold front bringing us the chance for strong storms.

Thursday will start with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms early. Brief downpours will come and go and we'll be clearing into sunshine by mid-morning. Strong winds out of the south at 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 40 mph will push temps towards 80.

Dew points will inch towards 60 degrees which will provide juice for the chance of thunderstorms again overnight. A cold front will spark a line of storms in Minnesota.

A chance for strong severe winds and large hail will be possible in the level 2 risk zone to the west, but portions of western Wisconsin are in a level 1, isolated risk for severe storms overnight. Large hail and marginally severe wind gusts are possible.

The overnight storms will move in well after midnight. We'll likely wake up to some boomers early Friday morning. Rainfall amounts will be decent at a trace to 1/4'' widespread, with isolated totals closer to 1''.

These storms will fizzle out through midday Friday and we'll be slowly clearing afterwards. Temperatures will stay 10 degrees cooler Friday near 70.

We'll rebound again into the weekend with upper 70s and sunshine Saturday, before a further jump into the upper 80s Sunday and Monday. Breezy winds and muggy dew points will keep it summer like. But, we'll fall right back down towards fall by next Wednesday.