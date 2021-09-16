Crosstown rivals come together to honor Ryder Woodworth

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Abes won, but what was most important happened after the match Thursday.

Players from Eau Claire North and Eau Claire Memorial, wearing '12 Strong' shirts, gathered for a picture in the south goal at Memorial High School to celebrate the life of Ryder Woodworth, the Memorial alum who lost his life earlier this year.

"Beginning of the game, David suggested it. Great idea," North head coach Terry Albrecht said.

"We fought tooth and nail on the field, then we're brothers in arms when it comes to things that really mean a lot," Memorial head coach David Kite said. "It will be a good memory for the boys."

