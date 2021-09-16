“Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest begins, several Chippewa Valley entries

(WQOW) - Five products in this year's Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin contest are made in Eau Claire or Chippewa Falls.

One product is a sled made by Eau Claire company ROWD. Project manager Steven Grice said the sleds are used during construction projects. For example, after it rains, the sled takes in water found at a construction sight, cleans it, and releases it back out without the pollutants and sediment the construction project creates. And what makes the ROWD sled unique, he said, is it's portable.

"This has been a very great, fun process," Grice said. "We had a lot of folks in the field to invent this and so it's a great honor to be one of the ones selected."

Also in the contest is the Bovine Birthing and Ultrasound Simulator, made by Realityworks in Eau Claire.

"It can simulate how a cow is born and it can be used to help understand any type of issues that might happen during a pregnancy," said Jamey McIntosh, Realityworks education program manager.

McIntosh said the simulator was created this year, and so far, educators are finding it useful. He said the product's aim is to help agricultural education students get hands on learning for helping cows in America's Dairyland give birth.

And made on the northside of Eau Claire is the Wolf Ridge log splitter.

The log splitter was invented by Chris Wolfe, who said the log splitter is intended to make the users life as easy as possible. First created in his garage six years ago, his company now ships the log splitter all over the country. He said it's unique in how easy it is to use.

"Easier on your back, easier on your body, you're doing all the work standing upright, you're not bending over, or slouching over all the time," Wolfe said. "And that's huge for being able to do a long days work."

Also on the coolest list of nominees is Bear Paw Ski Co.

"Welcome to my ski shop which is also my house," said owner Steve Brilla.

In Brilla's garage is Bear Paw, where he makes custom skis for Wisconsin winters. An avid skier himself, he decided to build the assembly himself in order to create skis unique to each user.

"It's 100% in Chippewa Falls which is really really unique, especially for this because I mean, we're the only manufacturer in the state of Wisconsin that makes downhill skis," Brilla said.



Also on the Coolest Thing list is Water Joe, a Chippewa Falls company that creates and bottles caffeinated water.

While all these products are cool, only one can be the coolest. Click or tap here to view the voting page.