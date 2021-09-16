Chippewa Valley residents become U.S. Citizens

MINNEAPOLIS (WQOW) - Friday, Sept. 17 is Constitution and Citizenship Day in America, recognizing the adoption of the U.S. Constitution, and its rights given to those who were born here, and for the one's who weren't but went the extra mile to become citizens.

Thursday in Minneapolis, over 15 individuals from all corners of the world repeated the oath of allegiance, officially declaring 'I am an American.'

Starting their citizenship journey a year ago: The candidates applied, they took the test, they've been through the required interviews. From Greece, to Somalia, Canada and South Africa, no two path's to this moment have been the same.

Maria Prassas from Greece resides in Hudson, and Ali Sharif Awale from Somalia now lives in Barron, WI - both became citizens Thursday.

Kailey El Meddah began her immigration trek over 27 years ago. Emigrating from Ontario to Northwestern Wisconsin to originally dairy farm, Meddah now lives in Eau Claire working at Chippewa Valley Bean.

Feeling a hole left unfilled, El Meddah made the decision to make it real.

"I just always was a permanent resident and I just felt like I could live here but I was just missing that extra step in being able to vote and I just feel like it's very important," El Meddah said.

While others started off defending a country and state, that at the time, wasn't even theirs yet.

"Choosing to serve even though I'm not a U.S. citizen yet is kind of a testament to my allegiance to the United States and it really shows that I do believe in what the United States does believe in," said Spec. Kayleigh Nel.

Nel came to the U.S. from South Africa in 2014 and is in her third year as a specialist in the Wisconsin National Guard. Nel is also a student at UW-Stout studying applied math and computer science.

"Originally my service was a means of me giving back to the American community that accepted me and my family as part of it, and then I found out I could get citizenship through my service and what better way to fully integrate into the American culture than become a citizen," Nel said.

Unfortunately, due to the pandemic, family members, other than translators, were not allowed to watch the ceremony.

Last year the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service naturalized 625,000 immigrants.