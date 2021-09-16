Altoona’s Chad Hanson named Packers High School Coach of the Week

GREEN BAY (WQOW) - Altoona Railroaders head football coach Chad Hanson was named Packers High School Coach of the Week on Thursday.

Hanson and the Railroaders are 3-1 so far this season after winning two total games the previous two seasons.

Last Friday, Altoona beat Baldwin-Woodville 30-21.

“It goes back to 2019, when I got hired here in Altoona, we made a focus on building the culture of our program,” Hanson said in a release. “Our program culture is based on being the best version of you at home, in school, in the community, in athletics—meaning being a multi-sport athlete—and in the weight room. If we focus on those five areas, we’ll win football games. The kids have done a great job over the course of these three years of buying into that.”

You can read the full press release here: