A warm wind pushed highs into the 80s for just 2nd time this September

Wind brought warmth and a bit of humidity this afternoon to Western Wisconsin with gusts peaking at about 30 mph. Those peak gusts were sustained through much of the afternoon.

That wind brought dew points to near 60 degrees this afternoon and helped warm us into the low to even mid 80s in parts of Western Wisconsin. Places in eastern Minnesota pushed close to 90 while areas to the east stayed a bit cooler in the mid 70s.

While gusts subside tonight, expect the wind to remain at about 5 to 15 mph out of the SW turning to westerly by morning as a cold front approaches.

That cold front will bring changes for tomorrow. A few storms overnight tonight into tomorrow morning could be on the strong side, with the strongest storms likely staying quite a bit northwest of the Chippewa River, though the level one severe risk zone does go down to and even a bit southeast of the Chippewa.

Storms will be more persistent, too, further northwest with higher rain totals expected there. For the Chippewa Valley, scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely between 4am and 10am tomorrow as the line of storms begins to weaken and eventually scatter out.

By the afternoon, the wind will be out of the northwest bringing in cooler air behind the front. Even though the sky will clear, this cooler airmass will only allow for highs near 70, which is actually just a degree or two below average for Eau Claire.

This cooler air doesn't last long. After Saturday morning begins in the low 40s, highs climb to the mid 70s and further into the mid to upper 80s by Sunday afternoon with another burst of southerly wind like we had today. The warmer air lasts until a strong cold front moves through Monday night.

Expect another round of showers and thunderstorms then before temps take quite the plunge. Tuesday afternoon will be nearly 20 degrees cooler than Monday with lows Tuesday night dropping back into the 40s to bring back fall temperatures in time for the autumnal equinox on Wednesday.