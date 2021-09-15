Weekly state high school football rankings

Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:

Class 6A School Total Points 1. Lakeville South (3) (2-0) 48 2 2. Eden Prairie (2) (2-0) 47 1 3. St. Michael-Albertville (2-0) 39 3 4. Rosemount (2-0) 35 4 5. Wayzata (2-0) 31 5 6. Shakopee (2-0) 25 6 7. Maple Grove (2-0) 20 7 8. Minnetonka (2-0) 10 NR 9. Stillwater (2-0) 6 NR (tie) Woodbury (2-0) 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Lakeville North 5, Farmington 3.

Class 5A School Total Points Prv 1. Mankato West (4) (2-0) 58 1 2. Moorhead (2) (2-0) 51 2 3. Andover (2-0) 49 4 4. Spring Lake Park (2-0) 40 T5 5. St. Thomas Academy (2-0) 35 T5 6. Mahtomedi (2-0) 24 7 7. Rogers (2-0) 17 10 8. Chaska (2-0) 16 8 9. Elk River (1-1) 15 3 (tie) Rochester Mayo (2-0) 15 NR

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chanhassen 1.

Class 4A School Total Points Prv 1. Hutchinson (7) (3-0) 70 1 2. Becker (2-0) 63 2 3. Kasson-Mantorville (2-0) 56 T3 4. Rocori (2-1) 43 5 5. Mound-Westonka (2-0) 38 7 6. Fridley (1-1) 20 8 7. Winona (1-1) 19 T4 8. SMB-Wolfpack (2-0) 17 T10 9. Stewartville (2-0) 11 NR 10. Orono (1-1) 9 NR (tie) Faribault (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Columbia Heights 7, Holy Angels 5, Jordan 5, Willmar 5, Hermantown 3, Cloquet 3, Simley 2.

Class 3A School Total Points Prv 1. Pierz (5) (2-0) 64 2 2. Annandale (1) (2-0) 63 T3 3. Cannon Falls (2-0) 53 T3 4. Lake City (2-0) 44 5 5. Litchfield (2-0) 36 T7 6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton (2-0) 32 6 7. Fairmont (2-0) 24 T9 8. Albany (1-1) 19 1 9. Waseca (2-0) 15 T7 10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville (2-0) 13 T9

Others receiving votes: Milaca 10, Dassel-Cokato 6, Perham 5, Aitkin 1.

Class 2A School Total Points Prv 1. Blooming Prairie (5) (2-0) 50 1 2. Blue Earth Area (2-0) 43 3 3. Pipestone (2-0) 40 4 4. Redwood Valley (2-0) 31 6 5. Kimball (2-0) 26 T8 6. Minneapolis North (1-1) 17 2 7. Caledonia (1-1) 14 7 8. West Central Ashby (2-0) 12 T8 9. Goodhue (2-0) 11 NR 10. Pelican Rapids (2-0) 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Maple River 6, Paynesville 4, Royalton 3, Triton 3.

Class A School Total Points Prv 1. Mahnomen-Waubun (4) (2-0) 40 1 2. Murray County Central (2-0) 34 2 3. Minneota (2-0) 32 3 4. Browerville-Eagle Valley (2-0) 26 4 5. BOLD (2-0) 22 T5 6. Dawson-Boyd (2-0) 21 T5 7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop (2-0) 14 7 8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton (2-0) 9 T8 (tie) Polk County West (2-0) 9 NR 10. Pine River-Backus (2-0) 5 T10

Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 4, Randolph 2, Ada-Borup 2.

Class 9-MAN School Total Points Prv 1. Mountain Lake Area (5) (2-0) 58 1 2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (2-0) 47 3 3. Verndale (1) (2-0) 38 T4 4. Spring Grove (1-0) 36 2 5. Lanesboro (2-0) 32 T4 6. Hills-Beaver Creek (2-0) 24 6 7. Win-E-Mac (2-0) 22 9 8. Hancock (2-0) 14 8 9. Blackduck (2-0) 11 NR (tie) Edgerton (2-0) 11 10

Others receiving votes: Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 7, Fertile-Beltrami 6, LeRoy-Ostrander 6, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Renville County West 3, Nevis 2, NCE-UH 1.