Weekly state high school football rankings

Weekly state high school football rankingsNew
Minneapolis (AP) — The Associated Press state high school football polls for the week of September 15, first-place votes in parentheses, record and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of prep sports writers:
|Class 6A
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. Lakeville South (3)
|(2-0)
|48
|2
|2. Eden Prairie (2)
|(2-0)
|47
|1
|3. St. Michael-Albertville
|(2-0)
|39
|3
|4. Rosemount
|(2-0)
|35
|4
|5. Wayzata
|(2-0)
|31
|5
|6. Shakopee
|(2-0)
|25
|6
|7. Maple Grove
|(2-0)
|20
|7
|8. Minnetonka
|(2-0)
|10
|NR
|9. Stillwater
|(2-0)
|6
|NR
|(tie) Woodbury
|(2-0)
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Lakeville North 5, Farmington 3.
|Class 5A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mankato West (4)
|(2-0)
|58
|1
|2. Moorhead (2)
|(2-0)
|51
|2
|3. Andover
|(2-0)
|49
|4
|4. Spring Lake Park
|(2-0)
|40
|T5
|5. St. Thomas Academy
|(2-0)
|35
|T5
|6. Mahtomedi
|(2-0)
|24
|7
|7. Rogers
|(2-0)
|17
|10
|8. Chaska
|(2-0)
|16
|8
|9. Elk River
|(1-1)
|15
|3
|(tie) Rochester Mayo
|(2-0)
|15
|NR
Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 5, Sauk Rapids-Rice 4, Chanhassen 1.
|Class 4A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Hutchinson (7)
|(3-0)
|70
|1
|2. Becker
|(2-0)
|63
|2
|3. Kasson-Mantorville
|(2-0)
|56
|T3
|4. Rocori
|(2-1)
|43
|5
|5. Mound-Westonka
|(2-0)
|38
|7
|6. Fridley
|(1-1)
|20
|8
|7. Winona
|(1-1)
|19
|T4
|8. SMB-Wolfpack
|(2-0)
|17
|T10
|9. Stewartville
|(2-0)
|11
|NR
|10. Orono
|(1-1)
|9
|NR
|(tie) Faribault
|(2-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Columbia Heights 7, Holy Angels 5, Jordan 5, Willmar 5, Hermantown 3, Cloquet 3, Simley 2.
|Class 3A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Pierz (5)
|(2-0)
|64
|2
|2. Annandale (1)
|(2-0)
|63
|T3
|3. Cannon Falls
|(2-0)
|53
|T3
|4. Lake City
|(2-0)
|44
|5
|5. Litchfield
|(2-0)
|36
|T7
|6. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton
|(2-0)
|32
|6
|7. Fairmont
|(2-0)
|24
|T9
|8. Albany
|(1-1)
|19
|1
|9. Waseca
|(2-0)
|15
|T7
|10. Plainview-Elgin-Millville
|(2-0)
|13
|T9
Others receiving votes: Milaca 10, Dassel-Cokato 6, Perham 5, Aitkin 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Blooming Prairie (5)
|(2-0)
|50
|1
|2. Blue Earth Area
|(2-0)
|43
|3
|3. Pipestone
|(2-0)
|40
|4
|4. Redwood Valley
|(2-0)
|31
|6
|5. Kimball
|(2-0)
|26
|T8
|6. Minneapolis North
|(1-1)
|17
|2
|7. Caledonia
|(1-1)
|14
|7
|8. West Central Ashby
|(2-0)
|12
|T8
|9. Goodhue
|(2-0)
|11
|NR
|10. Pelican Rapids
|(2-0)
|9
|NR
Others receiving votes: Moose Lake-Willow River 6, Maple River 6, Paynesville 4, Royalton 3, Triton 3.
|Class A
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mahnomen-Waubun (4)
|(2-0)
|40
|1
|2. Murray County Central
|(2-0)
|34
|2
|3. Minneota
|(2-0)
|32
|3
|4. Browerville-Eagle Valley
|(2-0)
|26
|4
|5. BOLD
|(2-0)
|22
|T5
|6. Dawson-Boyd
|(2-0)
|21
|T5
|7. Gibbon-Fairfax-Winthrop
|(2-0)
|14
|7
|8. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton
|(2-0)
|9
|T8
|(tie) Polk County West
|(2-0)
|9
|NR
|10. Pine River-Backus
|(2-0)
|5
|T10
Others receiving votes: Mayer Lutheran 4, Randolph 2, Ada-Borup 2.
|Class 9-MAN
|School
|Total
|Points
|Prv
|1. Mountain Lake Area (5)
|(2-0)
|58
|1
|2. Mountain Iron-Buhl
|(2-0)
|47
|3
|3. Verndale (1)
|(2-0)
|38
|T4
|4. Spring Grove
|(1-0)
|36
|2
|5. Lanesboro
|(2-0)
|32
|T4
|6. Hills-Beaver Creek
|(2-0)
|24
|6
|7. Win-E-Mac
|(2-0)
|22
|9
|8. Hancock
|(2-0)
|14
|8
|9. Blackduck
|(2-0)
|11
|NR
|(tie) Edgerton
|(2-0)
|11
|10
Others receiving votes: Warren-Alvarado-Oslo 8, Sleepy Eye St. Mary’s 7, Fertile-Beltrami 6, LeRoy-Ostrander 6, Wheaton Herman Norcross 4, Renville County West 3, Nevis 2, NCE-UH 1.