US to spend $470M to learn more about long COVID-19

(AP) - The U.S. government will spend $470 million to learn more about long COVID-19 and its causes. The National Institutes of Health announced a grant awarded to New York University and a goal of enrolling up to 40,000 adults and children nationwide.



The effort, dubbed RECOVER, will involve researchers at more than 30 U.S. institutions. Dr. Francis Collins, NIH director, says estimates suggest 10% to 30% of people infected with COVID-19 may develop persistent, new or recurring symptoms that can last months or perhaps years.



Long COVID is an umbrella term for symptoms that linger, recur and show up for the first time four weeks or more after an initial infection. Possible causes include the virus lingers in tissues and organs or it overstimulates the immune system.