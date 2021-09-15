Timberwolves re-sign Jarred Vanderbilt, Jordan McLaughlin

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Timberwolves have filled out their roster by re-signing forward Jarred Vanderbilt and guard Jordan McLaughlin. Both were restricted free agents. The contracts were agreed to last week. Vanderbilt gets a three-year, $18.3 million deal. McLaughlin gets a three-year deal worth about $6.5 million that comes with a team option for the third year. Vanderbilt gives the Timberwolves another option at a power forward spot they have been trying to enhance for several years. McLaughlin provides depth at point guard.