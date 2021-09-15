The ups and downs of September swings from cool and rainy to hot and humid

We're in for all of it. Lows in the 40s and high flirting with 90. Another tell tale sign the seasons are changing.

Wednesday will be wonderful. "Somewhere sunny and 75" will be right here in our backyard. High pressure will keep us in the sunshine and we'll hold onto light southerly winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Changes begin Thursday, as a warm front brings gusty winds, warmer temps and muggy dew points. High temps go towards 80 with dew points near 60. It will feel like summer, but strong southerly winds at 10 to 20 mph with gust up to 40 mph will keep us cool.

We'll see dew points go back towards comfy for Friday as winds turn more northwesterly. 5 to 15 mph winds plus gusts up to 25 mph will bring us into the low 70s. Cloud cover and scattered showers and storms early Friday morning will hold us back from really heating up Friday afternoon.

But, that won't stop us into the weekend. Strong warm air transports will push us into the low to mid, maybe even upper 80s, by Saturday and Sunday. The humidity will spike again into the mid 60's leaving us very muggy.

We'll fall back towards normal Tuesday next week, with a few storm chances here or there.