The freelancing boom may change how you buy life insurance

A rise in freelancing, coupled with an increasing interest in flexible employment from millennial and Gen Z workers, could signal a change in how Americans build and calculate life insurance plans. For example, the group life insurance policies offered by employers are not available to self-employed workers, forcing freelancers to look more to the private market for coverage. Without the safety net of an employee-paid basic plan, or a consistent salary, people with flexible employment may benefit from an earlier understanding of what types of policies are available to them, as well as how to calculate coverage amounts.

Associated Press

