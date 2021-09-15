Potential workers shop for jobs at Oakwood Mall

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Potential job candidates ditched the 'jobs near me' web search and headed to the Oakwood Mall to find work on Wednesday.

Exhibitors offering paid to volunteer jobs lined up at the mall as part of the Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce 22nd Annual Age of Opportunity Job and Volunteer Fair.

This year, officials from the chamber of commerce said they had a long list of organizations searching to fill positions left empty by the pandemic.

The event, usually limited to candidates 55 and up, was partially opened to candidates of any age and any skill.

It was heating and cooling manufacturer, TITAN Air LLP's first time at the fair. Their human resource coordinator, Kristen Zadnichek, said it was a chance to try out a new venue, and a new way to access potential employees, letting candidates take the reins.

"We have probably three to four applicants a month, if that. We are a smaller company too, so a lot of times the sign-on bonuses and stuff are higher with other businesses, so it's a struggle for smaller companies," Zadnichek said. "We would advertise on Indeed and get quite a bit of applications from there, but even that has slowed down."

Workers at the HVAC manufacturer can receive sign-on bonuses totaling $500 after 90 days of employment.

