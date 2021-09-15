Menard family auctioning 300 cars, memorabilia

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You have an opportunity to hop behind the wheel and ride away with some of America's rarest classic cars next month, thanks to a member of the Menard family.

"Larry has always loved cars," said Dawn Menard. "I love cars, just not like he does."

Larry and Dawn Menard, brother and sister-in-law respectively to John Menard, traveled all over the United States, collecting over 300 pieces of memorabilia and vintage cars.

"We got to areas in the country that I don't know we would have went to if we hadn't been in a car club, and attending car shows," Dawn said. "It's gotten us a lot of miles. We always went to 'Back in the 50s' in the Twin Cities. We always attended local shows."

"Larry and I spent a lot of time going to different car shows. I went with him when he was looking to buy," said Bill Ellis, Dawn and Larry’s brother-in-law. "Every car has a little story behind them."

Larry passed away in 2019, and Dawn decided to reach out to VanDerBrink Auctions to sell the collection.

"It's an honor to work with the collection. You're kind of telling their story, legacy," said Yvette VanDerBrink, owner of VanDerBrink Auctions. "When I went into the museum, it was just amazing because [the cars] were so beautiful, and they were just amazing."

And each car is attached to a special memory.

"It's been a hard decision to make. A lot of memories, but [the cars] need to be driven. That would be the best thing for them," Dawn said. "People have said, 'oh, which one are you keeping?' and I said I'm not keeping any of them because that's what Larry and I did. It wouldn't be the same if he wasn't with me. Hopefully they all are going to go to good homes that will treat them nice, and people will hopefully enjoy them like we did."

The cars and memorabilia will be auctioned off on October 2 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Click or tap here to view the catalogue.

