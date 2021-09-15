Lennon interview to schoolboys, songs, to auction in Denmark

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Half a century ago, four Danish teenagers interviewed John Lennon for their school paper. A cassette tape with a 33-minute audio recording of the chat, that also includes an apparently unpublished song by the late Beatle, will be auctioned in Denmark later this month. The four 16-year-olds did the interview on Jan. 5, 1970, and one of them recalls that they focused on the peace message by Lennon and Ono, rather than on the fact that celebrities had come to their neck of the woods. An auctioneer at Denmark’s main auction house that handles the auction, said the tape was “unique” and called it “a time pocket.”