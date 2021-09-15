Justice Department seeks order against Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department is asking a federal court in Texas to issue a temporary restraining order or a preliminary injunction against a new state law that bans most abortions in Texas. The emergency motion filed Tuesday night says a court can issue such an order as a means of preventing harm to parties involved before the court can fully decide the claims in the case. Last week the Justice Department filed a lawsuit asking the court to declare the law invalid. The law prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity. That’s usually around six weeks, before some women know they’re pregnant.