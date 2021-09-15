Higher humidity, wind, and temperatures likely into early next week

Western Wisconsin was warmer today with highs about five degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 73. Some spots even pushed close to 80, which is where temperatures are heading tomorrow. This warmer air came with manageable wind and very low humidity with dew points in the 30s and 40s.

Ahead of tomorrow's warmup, expect just a small chance for a few scattered showers overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

While tomorrow will be warmer, there will be a strong south wind of 10 to 25 mph with gusts near or above 30. That wind also will carry in some humidity, so expect dew points to climb to the upper 50s or low 60s. That's on the edge of feeling humid.

A cold front arrives late Thursday night, which will bring temps and dew points back down and a chance for scattered showers and storms, which are most likely late Thursday night through Friday morning. This round comes with a small chance for severe storms mainly northwest of the Chippewa River. The timing of most the storms overnight into Friday morning will keep storms from having too much energy as they cross through Western Wisconsin.

Friday night will be cool and mild behind that cold front, but both temps and humidity rise through the weekend. The warmth and humidity will peak on Sunday and Monday before another cold front arrives Tuesday. That also brings a chance for showers and storms before temps and humidity decrease for the second half of next week just in time for the fall equinox.