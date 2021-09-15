Skip to Content

Higher humidity, wind, and temperatures likely into early next week

4:32 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Highs-Today

Western Wisconsin was warmer today with highs about five degrees above Eau Claire's average high of 73. Some spots even pushed close to 80, which is where temperatures are heading tomorrow. This warmer air came with manageable wind and very low humidity with dew points in the 30s and 40s.

Ahead of tomorrow's warmup, expect just a small chance for a few scattered showers overnight tonight into tomorrow morning.

While tomorrow will be warmer, there will be a strong south wind of 10 to 25 mph with gusts near or above 30. That wind also will carry in some humidity, so expect dew points to climb to the upper 50s or low 60s. That's on the edge of feeling humid.

A cold front arrives late Thursday night, which will bring temps and dew points back down and a chance for scattered showers and storms, which are most likely late Thursday night through Friday morning. This round comes with a small chance for severe storms mainly northwest of the Chippewa River. The timing of most the storms overnight into Friday morning will keep storms from having too much energy as they cross through Western Wisconsin.

Friday night will be cool and mild behind that cold front, but both temps and humidity rise through the weekend. The warmth and humidity will peak on Sunday and Monday before another cold front arrives Tuesday. That also brings a chance for showers and storms before temps and humidity decrease for the second half of next week just in time for the fall equinox.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

