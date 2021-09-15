GOP’s Elder concedes California recall, hints: ‘Stay tuned’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A defiant Republican Larry Elder conceded his fight to become California’s next governor with a provocative hint about his political future: “Stay tuned.” Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom easily beat back a recall effort to remove him from office. Elder then told cheering supporters Tuesday that his side had lost a battle but would win the war. Elder’s speech centered on criticism of Newsom, faulting him for rising crime and an unchecked homeless crisis. Newsom is up for reelection next year, and there’s speculation Elder could be in the running again. Elder referred to himself as a “former radio host” and argued that racial divisions in America are wildly overblown.