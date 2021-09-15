Fall Creek volleyball gains confidence after hot start

FALL CREEK (WQOW)- Expectations are high for Fall Creek volleyball this season, and after Tuesday night, it's safe to say the Crickets are living up to the hype.

The Crickets are 27-1 to start the year, and ranked 2nd in D3 by the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association.

After rallying from down 0-2 for a comeback victory over McDonell last night, the Crickets have even more confidence they can continue their dominance.

"One of our mantras this season is talking about finishing the deal," said Matt Prissel, Fall Creek volleyball head coach. "We didn't start out very well but you still gotta finish the match, and even though we were kind of down and out and feeling a little sorry for ourselves, we battled back through that, and in terms of confidence, that's huge."

"It means that we can finish games, and even if we start out not that strong in the beginning, it means that we can fight back hard," said Gianna Vollrath, senior middle blocker.

Vollrath also hit a milestone this season. She broke her sister Tatum's all-time school kills record of 1,216 in August. She saw Coach Prissel call a timeout immediately afterward to congratulate her, and she didn't know why.

"I had no idea that was even coming up," Vollrath said. "I had no idea that I was even close to her record, but I think that it's really cool that we kept it in the family I guess. I could have never passed that record without my former teammates or my teammates right now without a good pass and a set."

Vollrath says her sister isn't jealous or upset at all that her record was broken. She'll continue to add on to the school record throughout her senior season.