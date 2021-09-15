Eau Claire’s Children’s Theatre starts the season with “Disney’s The Jungle Book Kids”

Eau Claire (WQOW)- If you're looking for a way to stay cool this weekend, while still doing something entertaining, look no further than the Eau Claire Children's Theatre.

The Theatre troupe will be holding a free showing of "Disney's The Jungle Book Kids" Friday, Saturday and Sunday at The Oxford to kick off this year's production season.

This is the third season the theatre has offered a free show to the community. Usually, it's held in the spring for Read Across America.

There will be activities before the show. Tickets can be bought at the door or over the phone at (715)-839-8877.