Dunn County homicide victim’s father remembers her as ‘last person anyone would want to harm’

(WQOW) - A Minnesota man is remembering his daughter, saying even though she was 30-years-old she was still his baby.

"My daughter was a loving, caring mother, exceptional daughter. She was daddy's baby," said Damone Presley, the father of Nitosha Lee Flug-Presley, one of the victims found in an SUV in Dunn County on Sunday afternoon.

Flug-Presley was the mother of two kids -- ages 4 and 11.

Presley said his daughter liked to hang out with friends and have a good time.

He said she had "no dealings" in Wisconsin and that someone out there knows what happened.

"My daughter died in some field or wherever this had happened and [was] just left in that field," Presley said. "I don't want my daughter to be an unsolved homicide."

He said the last time he talked to his daughter was Saturday night when she dropped her kids off to spend the night. He said she didn't call on Sunday and normally she would if she was going to be late picking up the kids. As Sunday went on they got more concerned. Then they got a call saying there was a vehicle found and on Monday morning learned there were four people dead in that vehicle.

"I am a man of faith, so I begin to pray. Try to keep the family calm," Presley said. "My daughter would be the last person that anybody would want to harm."

Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd continues to say the public is not in danger because he thinks the suspect, or suspects, have long since left the area. He thinks the victims were randomly brought to Dunn County.