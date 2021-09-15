Corn, soybean harvest on track

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - As many are preparing for fall, farmers are getting ready for the corn and soybean harvest season.

According to the UW Extension of Eau Claire County, corn silage harvest, harvesting of the top part of the plant, has begun even though it didn't look like the season would be right on track a few months ago.

The Eau Claire Extension agriculture educator said at the start of summer, the Chippewa Valley had inconsistent and experienced frequent dry spells of weather for longer periods of time than in previous years.

Officials said that even though the area had periods of drought this summer, rain appeared at the most essential part of the growing stage putting harvest season for corn and soybeans back on track.

"If you're going to have a dry spell for growing field crops like corn and soybeans - having that dry spell earlier in that season is better than in some of the later part of the growth stage for those plants, because than water becomes a lot more critical because you have a lot more plant mass," said Lyssa Seefeldt, agriculture educator.

Officials from the Eau Claire extension anticipate the corn and soybean harvest stage to wrap up in November.

According to the agriculture educator, farmers will not know their exact yields until they harvest, but say the Chippewa Valley is on track to see average corn harvest sizes of 169 bushels per acre and the soybean crop near last year's 47 bushels per acre