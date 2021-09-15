City, County Leaders Address the Climate Crisis

Eau Claire (WQOW) - Eau Claire leaders met Wednesday to discuss our county's future in climate change. The concerns arose from the increase in extreme and dangerous weather phenomena after this year's record wildfires and flooding.

Members of the Eau Claire County Board, Eau Claire City Council and other local officials joined together Wednesday to say the county is prepared and willing to do everything within their power to work toward a clean economy. They requested Congress to continue to support bold investments in clean energy to help protect the community, but some leaders say they are extremely worried about their community's future.

"I worry about whether or not I'll have children. If I do decide to have children whether I'll be able to share with them my joy of being outside on my bike, or if they too will have to stay inside because the air isn't safe for them just like I had to this summer," said Kate Beaton, Eau Claire City Councilwoman.

Officials thanked Representative Ron Kind for supporting the Build Back Better Act and urged him to continue leading on clean energy growth and to support a budget that creates jobs, addresses the environment, cuts pollution and tackles the climate crisis.