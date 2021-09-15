Big show of support for local “LEGO Masters” finalists

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WXOW) - The stars shined bright in downtown La Crosse on Tuesday night. Friends and family watched on the Rivoli's big screen as Holmen brothers Caleb and Jacob Schilling competed for the top prize on the hit show "LEGO Masters".

The viewing party arranged by their parents brought cheers from the crowd when the twins first appeared on the screen. Wearing the same plaid shirt that's become the pair's signature look, Jacob Schilling joined the crowd to watch his final performance.

"The one show that Caleb and I could have gotten on -- a Lego building show -- luckily happened!" Schilling said. "Then, to make it this far, and my parents arranged this thing with the Rivoli... just a surreal experience. And, all these people coming in and wearing plaid, also very cool."

Jacob's brother Caleb could not join the La Crosse crowd as their father Rick tells News 19 Caleb had his own watch party at Bethany College in Mankato where he now lives.

With the final bricks now laid on season two, the Schilling brothers finished third overall. Jacob thanked everyone for the continued support and said they remain close with the other competitors -- even sharing a group chat.

He added that their journey in the Lego community will continue. Jacob and Caleb will make upcoming appearances in Madison and Sioux Falls.