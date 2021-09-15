Berlin memorial to Polish WWII victims moves a step closer

BERLIN (AP) — A memorial in Berlin to the Polish victims of World War II has moved a step closer to realization. Germany’s foreign minister said Wednesday that construction should start during the next German parliament’s four-year term. The project was mandated last October by the German parliament. Nazi Germany invaded Poland in 1939, beginning over five years of brutal occupation. Around 3 million of the country’s 3.3 million Jews were murdered, as were more than 2 million other mostly Christian Poles. A panel of German and Polish experts presented a concept drawn up over the past few months for the memorial, which it wants to combine with exhibitions on the history of German-Polish relations.