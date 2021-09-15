About 400 Afghan refugees to be resettled in Wisconsin

MADISON (WKOW/AP) — About 400 refugees from Afghanistan will be resettled in Wisconsin, according to a state source with knowledge of the situation.

On Wednesday, the Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators about how many Afghan evacuees from the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.

The state source told WKOW 27 News that 399 refugees will be resettled in Wisconsin.

More than 8,000 refugees are being temporarily housed at Fort McCoy in western Wisconsin. It's unclear how many of the refugees living at the base will be among those being permanently resettled in the state.

California is expected to take more arrivals than any other state — more than 5,200 people. That's according to State Department data obtained by The Associated Press.

Hawaii, South Dakota, West Virginia and Wyoming as well as the District of Columbia are not slated to resettle anyone from the first group of evacuees who fled during the final days of the chaotic U.S. withdrawal last month.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.