VFW post 305 will be celebrating 100 years in the valley

WQOW- VFW post 305 is gearing up to celebrate their 100th year in the valley.

VFW posts around the nation serve both veterans and active-duty service members and their families.

Post 305 was founded by Leonard P Loken, a veteran of the Spanish-American war. There were another 137 other founding members, most being veterans from WWI. It is the second oldest post in Wisconsin.

The VFW post 305 sends monetary support to the Tomah VA Medical Center and the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. They take part in civic and patriotic committees including Eau Claire's County Patriotic Council.

The event will start Saturday at 11 a.m. with guest speaker, former Commander of the Wisconsin VFW, Cory Geisler. Other dignitaries will be speaking as well.

At noon there will be a grilled chicken luncheon, $5 per adult and $3 for ages 5-12. The public is also invited to attend a bench dedication and history display room tour to follow.