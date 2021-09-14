US military aid to Egypt released despite rights concerns

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration is releasing nearly $200 million in military aid to Egypt but will hold back millions more over human rights concerns. The State Department said Tuesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken would withhold $130 million of $300 million in foreign military financing for Egypt due to those concerns. In defending the release of the funds, the department cites the need to preserve U.S.-Egypt security engagement that Washington believes is critical to Mideast stability. Human rights groups and some lawmakers are criticizing the decision in light of administration vows to put human rights at the center of its foreign policy.