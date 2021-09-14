Taiwan holds anti-invasion drill as China threat heightens

JIADONG, Taiwan (AP) — An F-16 screeched across the sky then landed in pineapple fields in the southwestern corner of Taiwan to quickly refuel before taking off again. Four of the island’s military aircraft were simulating what would happen in the event of an actual attack by China, which claims Taiwan as part of its own territory. The annual Han Guang exercises were smaller this year due to COVID-19 restrictions. China’s People’s Liberation Army flies fighter jets toward Taiwan on a near-daily basis in an effort to intimidate and harass the island’s air forces.