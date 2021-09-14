Summer-like weather returns as grass continues to grow

Lows this morning were above the average low of 50°, but highs stayed below the average high of 73° for Eau Claire. That happened because of a combination of cloud cover and a tiny bit of humidity last night.

Western Wisconsin did get some rain last night into this morning, so our grass will continue to grow especially after a couple of warm, sunny days ahead. So, if your lawn needs a mow, then tomorrow looks like a great day.

Slight rain chances return on Thursday, though better chance arrives in scattered waves Thursday night through Saturday. Temperatures will warm up, too, with highs approaching 80 by Thursday thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze.

Temps dip with the rain chances Thursday night through Friday night before climbing again this weekend. Even as a few showers or storms could linger Saturday, expect highs in the upper 70s followed by the mid to upper 80s by Sunday! It will be a bit humid, too, Sunday through early next week until a cold front can bring fall weather back. That front looks to arrive later Tuesday and be through by Wednesday morning.