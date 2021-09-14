Skip to Content

Summer-like weather returns as grass continues to grow

New
4:35 pm Weather Now
DMA-TO-Highs-Today44

Lows this morning were above the average low of 50°, but highs stayed below the average high of 73° for Eau Claire. That happened because of a combination of cloud cover and a tiny bit of humidity last night.

Western Wisconsin did get some rain last night into this morning, so our grass will continue to grow especially after a couple of warm, sunny days ahead. So, if your lawn needs a mow, then tomorrow looks like a great day.

Slight rain chances return on Thursday, though better chance arrives in scattered waves Thursday night through Saturday. Temperatures will warm up, too, with highs approaching 80 by Thursday thanks to sunshine and a southerly breeze.

Temps dip with the rain chances Thursday night through Friday night before climbing again this weekend. Even as a few showers or storms could linger Saturday, expect highs in the upper 70s followed by the mid to upper 80s by Sunday! It will be a bit humid, too, Sunday through early next week until a cold front can bring fall weather back. That front looks to arrive later Tuesday and be through by Wednesday morning.

Matt Schaefer

Matt Schaefer was promoted to Chief Meteorologist in July of 2019 and has been our evening meteorologist for News 18 since June of 2016. Prior to that, he was our Saturday meteorologist starting in September 2014.

Matt was born and raised in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He enjoys all the extremes that mother nature throws at the Badger State: from severe thunderstorms to blizzards to subzero temperatures.

Matt studied meteorology in the Midwest as well, earning his Bachelor’s of Science in Meteorology at Valparaiso University in Indiana. There, Matt was heavily involved in VUTV Weather, the Valpo student chapter of AMS/NWA, and VUSIT (Valparaiso University Storm Intercept Team). He’s logged more than 20,000 miles chasing and studying severe storms all across the country and witnessed nine tornadoes including six in one day!

Matt describes himself as a Wisconsin boy at heart and enjoys cheering for the Packers, Brewers, Badgers, and Admirals just to name a few. He loves simply being outdoors and enjoys the Wisconsin wilderness especially in fall, and whitetail deer season!

More Stories

Skip to content