Ramone’s Ice Cream Parlor to be featured by Milwaukee Brewers

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- There's some new scoop in town that one ice cream parlor is headed to the big screen -- at American Family Field that is.

Ramone's Ice Cream Parlor is set to be honored on the Brewers' jumbotron as part of American Family Insurance's small business spotlight series.

The spotlight series showcases small business owners across the state for their service to their community over the last year -- recognizing the ice cream shop's scoop of appreciation for first responders last spring for their bravery and sacrifices made during the pandemic.

Ramone's is no stranger to serving the community. Since their opening in 2017 with their 'Cash for a Cause' initiative, all tips from the parlor are given back to local charities.

"We want to give back. That's what the bread and butter of Ramone's is all about. It was born out of the idea of wanting to give back to our community. Ice cream is the commodity that brings people in the door, but really what we're doing is we're spreading hope and love and celebrating people," said owner Blayne Midthun.

The business has donated more than $120,000.

The three-minute spotlight video will be shown on the jumborton at the Brewers game against the Cardinals on Sept. 21. A link to the video can be found here.

Ramone's will also be handing out tickets to the game on Wednesday, though you'll have to stay tuned to their social media to find out where to go to get them.