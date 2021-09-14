Skip to Content

Plea bargain reached in child sexual assault case spanning several counties

Branden Linhart

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A plea bargain was reached Tuesday for an area man charged with sexually assaulting four young girls.

Branden Linhart, from Durand, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Dunn County court to two charges of first degree child sexual assault. In return for his guilty plea other child sexual assault charges in Eau Claire and Pepin counties will be dismissed, along with a pending case in Chippewa County.

Linhart faces up to 120 years in prison when he is sentenced on December 3.

