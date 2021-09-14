Skip to Content

Pets of the Day: Yogi and Boo Boo

Yogi and boo boo

Meet Yogi and Boo Boo! These two are available at the Chippewa Humane Association.

Yogi and Boo Boo are 6 month old brothers and absolutely obsessed with each other and would prefer to stay together when adopted. Boo Boo is neutered, but Yogi still needs the procedure. They are both very playful and just full of energy.

If you think you would be a perfect home for these two playful kittens, head on over to the Chippewa Humane Association's website to learn more.

Hayley Jacobson

