Narcotics Anonymous Disbands; Resources Available

A local narcotic anonymous organization disbanded their group as of late Monday. Chippewa Valley Nar-Anon started several years ago to provide healing and support for those affected by a loved one's addiction.

The local group struggled with attendance due to the pandemic, but help is still available. After the disband of Nar-Anon, there are many who may not know where to go for help if you or a loved one is affected by or struggles with narcotics, but the resources are there.

"Part of the family reaching out for help is they can get education on the disease of addiction to better understand what their loved one is going through and then have that ongoing support," said Jessica Barker, an Addictions Counselor with L.E. Philips-Libertas Treatment Center.

Barker says that every county has a list of services that can provide assistance with narcotics addictions and added that these groups help families work on themselves and provide assistance and suggestions on how to handle addiction as well as help each other recover.

Officials say that talking to other family members can be important and gives friends and family members necessary support.