Local support group helps grieving individuals

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you or someone you know is grieving the death of a loved one, and need group support, a local support group said it wants to help guide you towards healing and hope for the future.

The Grief Share program is hosted by Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church in Eau Claire, but group attendees do not need to be church members. The 13-week program offers sessions that include videos featuring grief experts, a discussion group about ideas and experiences from the video, and a guidebook for personal study and reflection.

Grief Share offers two different meeting times, Monday from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. The first session starts on September 20.

"[The program is] designed very well. Each session is designed separately so anyone can enter into it at anytime. The craziness of grief is chaotic, a real rollercoaster ride. There really isn't a step-by-step process," said Kurt Mattison, Bethesda Lutheran Brethren Church's director of care.

The cost to join Grief Share is $20. To learn how to register, click or tap here.