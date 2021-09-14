L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library concludes ‘Advancing Racial Equity’ series

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library concludes its "Advancing Racial Equity" series.

The program is a part of the library's "One Book, One Community" reading initiative, and it focuses on the book "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson. The goal of the program is to encourage Chippewa Valley residents to focus their attention on a specific social justice topic, racial equity, in order to understand how the issue impacts the Chippewa Valley area, and start conversations about how community members can take positive steps toward change.

"[Tuesday's] session will really focus on how do we build these questions and what we've learned into our everyday life, so that equity isn't something we take out of a box and think about and put it back, but something that is baked into what we do and how we see the world every day," said Isa Small, L.E. Phillips Memorial Public Library's programming and communications services manager.

Tuesday's workshop is called "Sustaining the Work" and goes from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Zoom. To learn how to register, click or tap here.