Skip to Content

Israel police question grandfather of boy in cable car crash

1:56 pm National news from the Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli police have questioned the grandfather of a young boy who was the sole survivor of a deadly cable car crash in northern Italy earlier this year, on suspicion of kidnapping. Eitan Biran, age 6, is the focus of a bitter custody battle between his maternal grandparents in Israel and his paternal relatives in Italy. In May, his parents and younger sibling were among 14 killed when a cable car slammed into a mountainside in northern Italy. Eitan and his parents were living in Italy at the time of the accident. Eitan’s grandfather was questioned Tuesday

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content