Former professor charged with sending equipment to Iran

MIAMI (AP) — Prosecutors say a former University of Miami professor, his wife and his sister are facing federal charges related to purchasing genetic sequencing equipment from U.S. manufacturers and illegally shipping it to Iran. Court records show that Mohammad Faghihi, his wife Farzeneh Modarresi and his sister Faezeh Faghihi made their initial appearances Tuesday in Miami federal court. A criminal complaint says a company operated by the family received numerous wire transfers from accounts overseas totaling almost $3.5 million between 2016 and 2020. Investigators say some of that money was used to buy genetic sequencing equipment from U.S. manufacturers to ship to Iran without a license.