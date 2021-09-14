Skip to Content

Fall Creek VB rallies past McDonell, other Tuesday prep scores

(WQOW) - Tuesday's local scores

High school volleyball

Fall Creek 3, McDonell Central 2 - Crickets rallied to win final three sets, including set 5, 17-15

Merrill 3, Eau Claire North 2

Eau Claire Immanuel Lutheran 3, Independence 0

Rice Lake 3, Altoona 0

Thorp 3, Bloomer 1

Baldwin-Woodville 3, Durand 0

Saint Croix Falls 3, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 0

Cumberland 3, Northwestern 0

Alma/Pepin 3, Melrose-Mindoro 0

Barron 3, Cameron 1

Owen-Withee 3, Greenwood 0

High school boys soccer

Chippewa Falls 5, Eau Claire North 1

Eau Claire Memorial 4, Rice Lake 0

Arcadia 7, Regis/McDonell 2

High school girls swim/dive

Eau Claire North 106, Menomonie 78

