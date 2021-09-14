Ex-Minnesota GOP chair Carnahan says she may run for old job

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The former head of the Minnesota Republican Party who resigned under pressure tells The Associated Press that she’s considering running to get her old job back — or possibly for a public office. Jennifer Carnahan says in her first press interview since stepping down last month that she’s still “soul-searching” about her future. She maintains she was forced out by the same people who opposed her previously. She disputes allegations of a toxic work environment. She also denies foreknowledge of any wrongdoing by major donor Anton Lazzaro. Carnahan says her opportunities could include another run for party chair, or for governor or another office, but would not get specific.