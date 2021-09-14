Skip to Content

ECPD, Sheriff’s Office to get new public safety video system

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire Sheriff's Office will be getting a new public safety video system thanks to a donation from PESI, Inc.

In an unanimous vote at Tuesday afternoon's meeting, the Eau Claire City Council approved the resolution to accept and appropriate the donation. In the first year, the non-profit pledges to donate $482,728.25 for the public safety video system project, which includes replacing the video systems in squad cars and interview rooms. It will also cover new body cameras for police and deputies.

Then, PESI, Inc. plans to cover annual operation costs through 2025, by donating an additional $116, 723.40 each year. The total pledged to the two Eau Claire organizations is $949,621.85.

The project is estimated to begin as early as January of next year.

