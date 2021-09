EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) -- Christmas is coming early for Eau Claire shoppers. We finally know when Hy-Vee will be opening its doors in Eau Claire.

The company announced Sept. 28 is the big day. Doors will open at 6 a.m.

The first 100 cutomers will receive a Hy-Vee swag bag.

The 95,000 square foot supermarket features a Wahlburgers, DSW Shoes, W Nail Bar, Nori Sushi, MIA Italian, and HyChi with hot Asian meals.