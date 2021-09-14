Dunn County sheriff: ‘Very high degree of certainty’ quadruple homicide suspect(s) not in the area anymore

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) -- Dunn County's sheriff said they are looking at everybody and every possibility as they try and find out who killed four people found in Dunn County. He also says he doesn't think the suspect, or suspects, are in our area anymore.

More: Details of the case

More: Sheriff identifies four people found dead in SUV

Sheriff Kevin Bygd said he doesn't think the suspects are local because he, "can't suspect somebody locally of randomly killing four people from the Twin Cities." He added because of that, he thinks they left in a different vehicle.

"We are confident this was a place that these victims were randomly brought to," Bygd said.

Bygd said two of the victims are brother and sister, and one was a boyfriend of another victim. None of them have connections to this area.

As for a motive?

"That one is a mystery," Bygd said.

He added they cannot rule out drugs, but that isn't known as a motive right now.

Bygd said, "everyone is a suspect at this point," and they are investigating all victim acquaintances.

In his 35 years in Dunn County law enforcement, he said this type of case is a first for him.