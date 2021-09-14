Cooler Tuesday, but summer like temperatures wiggle back into Wisconsin

Thunderstorms rolled through overnight into Tuesday morning which will lead to a cooler afternoon, but summer isn't far off, again. Overnight, we picked up roughly 0.3'' of rain at the C.V. Regional Airport.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Northwest winds follow are first cold front at 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

A secondary cold front will move into the are through the late afternoon which will clear out the low level stratus clouds. There may be a few isolated showers again, especially north, as the front passes. New rainfall amounts will be minimal.

We'll see high pressure take over following the passing of the cold front. This will keep us in the sunshine Wednesday which will also help us get back into the mid 70s.

Mid-level flow will start to pull in warmer air from the southwest towards the second half of the week. This will translate to warmer temperatures climbing into the 80s for us by the weekend.

There will be a few isolated chances for storms as a few different weak fronts pass this week, but overall, a third round of summer weather is in store.