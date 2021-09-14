Chippewa Falls to play host to Wisconsin vs. Minnesota-Duluth hockey game

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - The first meeting in two years between a pair of NCAA powerhouses will take place in Chippewa Falls.

The Wisconsin Badgers and Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs will face off in an exhibition game on Sunday, Oct. 3 at the Chippewa Area Ice Arena.

Fans should expect a mix of scrimmaging, special teams work and other potential drills.

Tickets for the game will be $10 and go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 5-7 p.m. at the arena. Starting Thursday, Sept. 16, you can purchase tickets online here. Cash or credit card will be accepted at the arena on Wednesday.

All proceeds will benefit the Chippewa Youth Hockey Association Kids on Ice Endowment Fund.